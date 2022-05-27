Rainy Friday expected with possible thunderstorms in the forecast

A rainy end to the work week for the capital- showers expected throughout the day. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, the high will be 21 C, but with the humidex it will feel like 27. Winds will be light early in the afternoon.

Overnight, it is expected to be rainy and cloudy. Low of 16 C.

Saturday will me mainly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning. The high will be 23 C, but the UV index will be 6 which is considered high.

Sunday will be a mix of sun and cloud- the high of 25 C.

Monday- mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.