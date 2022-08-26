Rainy Friday in the forecast, followed by a sunny weekend in Ottawa

It will be a rainy start to the final weekend of August, but sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers ending this morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers. High 21 C, with the humidex making it feel like 26 degrees.

Mainly cloudy tonight, with a chance of evening showers. Low 14 C.

Sunshine is in the forecast for Saturday. High 24 C, with the humidex making it feel 27 degrees.

More sunshine in the forecast on Sunday, with a high of 26 C.

The outlook for Monday is a mix of sun and cloud.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 13 C.