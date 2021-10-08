Rainy start expected for Thanksgiving weekend, but above average temperatures
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Environment Canada says the Thanksgiving weekend could start off wet, but temperatures will be above seasonal.
The forecaster is calling for cloudy skies on Friday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High of 21 Celsius, but the humidex is 27.
Cloudy overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17.
Here’s the EC forecast for the rest of the Thanksgiving long weekend:
- Saturday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 22 but the humidex will make it feel like 27. Humidex 27. Cloudy periods overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low 16.
- Sunday, a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
- Night, cloudy periods. Low 16.
- Monday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 25. In the evening, cloudy periods with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 16.
The average daytime high this time of year in Windsor-Essex is 17.5C.
-
OPP investigating death of boy, 15, in Fenelon TownshipProvincial police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy in Fenelon Township.
-
Suspected gangster among Vancouver police 'top 6' arrestedThe Vancouver Police Department says it has arrested one of the "top six" alleged gang members it warned the public about back in May.
-
Tough conversations days before ThanksgivingWith the provincial health restrictions currently in place, prohibiting unvaccinated people from gathering in homes, some families may be faced with tough decisions and conversations about how to deal with members who haven’t yet received their shots.
-
Volunteers prep Thanksgiving meals with food insecurity on the riseThanksgiving is one of the busiest times of the year at The Sharing Place Food Centre in Orillia.
-
14-year-old charged with assault following stabbing: Winnipeg policeA 14-year-old boy is facing assault and uttering threats charges after a man was stabbed in Winnipeg’s Central Park neighbourhood on October 7.
-
Family worried about missing Calgary woman last seen in Forest Lawn: policeSheriz Crane was reported missing earlier this week.
-
Is Alberta's senate election a scam? A joke? Some candidates think so, some don'tThe ballots are real paper - but they don’t really count. The votes will be counted - but that doesn’t necessarily mean the winner gets the job.
-
2021 Fall Rotary Food Drive wraps up on Saturday in Brockville, Ont.The Brockville Rotary Harvest Sharing Campaign is winding down, with donations vital this time of year, to stock up local food bank shelves until the New Year.
-
Ont. health unit warns rapid antigen tests are not to be used to diagnose COVID-19An Ontario health unit is warning individuals using Rapid Antigen Testing to check for a COVID-19 diagnosis that the tests have a high failure rate.