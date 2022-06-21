Rainy start to summer in Ottawa

It’s a rainy start to the first day of summer which officially arrived at 5:13 a.m.

Showers will taper off Tuesday afternoon with a daytime high of 21 C. The temperature will drop this evening to 16 C.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 25 C and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. With the humidex it will feel like 33.

You can expect a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday with a high of 27 C.