Rainy start to the week in Ottawa

Expect a stormy start to the week in Ottawa.

Environment Canada is calling for showers on Monday, with a few thunderstorms starting in the morning. The weather agency is calling for 15 to 25 millimetres of rain to fall.

The humidity will also be a factor. The high will be 27 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 35.

The temperature will cool down to 11 C overnight.

On Tuesday, things will be cloudy and well below seasonal temperatures, with a high of 17 C.

The sun should return later in the week. Wednesday will be sunny and 23 C, and Thursday will be sunny and 27 C.