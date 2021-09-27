iHeartRadio

Rainy start to the week in Ottawa

It's going to be cloudy, rainy start to the first full week of fall in the capital region.

Environment Canada is calling for some showers Monday morning, then a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 18 C.

The low on Monday night will reach a brisk 6 C, with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

Tuesday things will be sunny with a high of 16 C.

Wednesday expect a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 16 C. The overnight low will drop to 4 C.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday are all expected to be sunny with temperatures in the mid-to-high teens.

