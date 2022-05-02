Rainy start to the week in Ottawa

You’ll want to bring your umbrella if you’re going outside today – rain is expected throughout the day in Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and 70 per cent chance of showers this evening. Today’s forecast high is 15 C.

Fog patches will develop overnight and temperatures will fall to 8 C.

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a high of 19 C. Rain will begin in the evening and temperatures will fall to 10 C overnight.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers with a high of 18 C.