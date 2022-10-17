Rainy start to the week in Ottawa

It will be a rainy and cool start to the week in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C today.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 4 C overnight.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers tomorrow. Tuesday’s high will be 11 C.

It will be cloudy tomorrow evening with a chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 2 C overnight.

On Wednesday – a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8 C.