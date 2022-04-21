iHeartRadio

Rainy weather, seasonal temperatures ahead in Ottawa

image.jpg

Expect some rainfall in Ottawa and some more seasonably normal temperatures after a chilly couple of days.

Rain is expected to begin late Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada. The day will see a high of 10 C. There’s a 40 per cent chance the showers will continue in the evening.

On Friday, expect a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 12 C.

The weekend will be a mixed bag. Saturday will be 11 C with a mix of sun and cloud. Sunday is expected to warm up to 18 C, but it will be cloudy.

The normal high at this time of year is 13 C.

12