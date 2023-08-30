Rainy Wednesday in Ottawa, with sunshine expected to return for Labour Day weekend

It is a foggy, rainy start to Wednesday in Ottawa, but sunshine and warm temperatures will arrive in time for the Labour Day weekend.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a few showers ending this afternoon then cloudy. High 22 C, with the humidex making it feel like 25 degrees.

Clear tonight. Low 7 C.

Sunshine on Thursday with a high of 21 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for sunshine and a high of 27 C.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26 C.

The long range forecast calls for temperatures to warm up to 30 C on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 22 C and a low of 12 C.