Chance of showers this week for London, Ont. region

The London region is in store for a potentially rainy week ahead starting Monday with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

According to Environment Canada, Monday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Wind becoming east at 20 km/h may have gusts up to 40 in the morning, according to the forecaster.

The high for the day is expected to reach 21C, which is a touch higher than the 19C average for this time of year.

The evening is expected to stay mostly cloudy and another 30 per cent chance of rain with a few showers beginning near midnight.

The low is expected to fall to 15C.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days: