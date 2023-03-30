Rainy, windy Friday to end workweek in London, Ont.

Hopefully Londoners soaked up the sunshine on Thursday, as a weather system is slated to move into the region on Friday, bringing with it rain, wind and possible thunderstorms.

According to Environment Canada, London can expect cloudy skies and periods of rain beginning in the morning on Friday. The high will reach 9 C, with sustained winds of 30 km/h.

Overnight, periods of rain will continue, with a possible risk of a thunderstorm in the evening and a low of 10 C. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h, before increasing to 40 km/h and gusts of up to 60 km/h before morning.

For the first day of April, showers and strong winds are expected, with a high of 9 C.

Overnight Saturday, skies will remain cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a low of – 8 C.

Special weather statement

In addition, a special weather statement has been issued for Grey-Bruce, with heavy rain Friday night and into Saturday.

The main hazard is rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm.

According to Environment Canada, two separate weather systems will impact the region, with the first moving through on Friday and bringing some snow. By Friday afternoon a second and “much stronger” system will move in, bringing heavy rain, with localized flooding in low-lying areas being possible due to the frozen ground’s inability to absorb the rainfall.

The areas expected to get the heaviest rainfall are unknown at this time, so Environment Canada adds that rainfall warnings may be issued later on.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast:

Sunday: Sunny. High of 6 C.

Monday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 11 C.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High of 10 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 15 C.