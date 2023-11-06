Rainy with a chance of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Windsor-Essex is expecting a wet start to the week with rain and a chance of thunderstorms Monday.
According to Environment Canada, the region is in store for increased cloudiness and a 70 per cent chance of showers with risk of thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Fog patches will dissipate in the morning, with winds moving south at 40 km/h gusting up to 60 km/h.
The high is expected to reach 16C.
In the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 9C with southwest winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h becoming light around midnight, according to the forecaster.
The average high for this time of year is 10.5C, and the average low 2.6C.
Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:
- Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12C.At night, cloudy periods and a low of 2C.
- Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers, high 11. At night, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 9C.
- Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 2C.
- Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 9C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 1C.
-
On anniversary of partner's death, Vancouver man asks why St. Paul's Hospital still won't allow medical assistance in dyingTwo years ago, Vancouverite Scott Harrison lost the love of his life. His partner Christina Bates was forced to be transferred to Vancouver General Hospital on the morning of Nov. 7, 2021 in order to fulfill her wish of medical assistance in dying, or MAiD.
-
-
Toronto Metropolitan University appoints retired judge to review open letter by legal students on Israel-Hamas warToronto Metropolitan University will be conducting an external review after more than 70 students from its law school recently signed an open letter declaring their support for 'all forms of Palestinian resistance' and denying Israel’s existence while demanding that the school administration call for a ceasefire in the region.
-
Sentencing hearing begins for man, mother involved in fatal crashDozens of friends and family members flooded a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday as the sentencing hearing began for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving in a fatal collision that killed a 24-year-old woman.
-
-
$500K in stolen property recovered from single suspect, Kelowna RCMP sayMore than $500,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered from a single suspect in B.C.'s Okanagan, according to authorities.
-
Perth County farm incident sends one to trauma centre with serious injuriesA 34-year-old was transported to a trauma centre Monday, after police say they were injured in a farm incident in Perth County.
-
Police investigate hate-motivated graffiti at two Kitchener schoolsWaterloo regional police are investigating two separate incidents of hate-motivated graffiti at Kitchener schools.
-
Original power station transforming into craft distillery as industry booms in AlbertaStarting in 1911, the solid concrete building pushed electricity into Calgary's early power grid. But by this time next year, the former East Calgary Sub-Station in the southeast neighbourhood of Highfield will serve craft cocktails and fine food, and host events.