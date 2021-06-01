Raise your voice in support of the arts and the hospital in Alliston

There are only a few days left to get your tickets for the Raise Your Voice – Virtual Concert fundraiser for Stevenson Memorial Hospital and The Gibson Centre for Community, Arts and Culture.

Thursday night's concert celebration will include live music performances from top local musicians, idol-style singing competition and a silent auction community fundraiser.

The money raised will go to the redevelopment plans for Stevenson Memorial Hospital and arts and cultural programming at the Gibson Centre.

Melody McLean, Interim Executive Director of the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation, says the pandemic has challenged the health care system over the past year and how the arts and cultural programming and fundraising have also been forced to pivot.

The event has raised $20,000, and organizers are asking you to help them raise another $20,00 to reach a $40,000 goal.

To purchase tickets to the Raise Your Voice – Virtual Concert or make your auction bids from the comfort of your home, click here.