Raising awareness and money for mental health supports

The second annual Ride Don’t Hide event kicked off Saturday to promote and raise money for mental health awareness and support.

The month-long mental and physical wellness challenge is put on by the Canadian Mental Health Association.

“The idea is to bring mental health out into the open,” said Alex Abboud, the senior director of external relations with the Canadian Mental Health Association, Edmonton Region.

“We know that it’s been a hard few years and a lot of people… have suffered a bit with their mental health at some point.”

The event is free to participate in and aims to get people active.

“We have a number of fitness studios that are participating, offering classes by donations and you can also participate on your own, host your own event, raise pledges from family and friends and donations,” said Abboud.

This year’s goal is to raise $75,000 for mental health programs in Edmonton like a 24-hour distress line, family support groups and community training and education.

“Talking about (mental health) and taking that first step is really difficult, letting somebody know you’re not okay, you’re having a hard time and being able to act on it,” said Abboud.

In 2021, there were 214 participants in the event who raised $64,000, surpassing the original fundraising goal.

More information on the event is available on the Ride Don’t Hide website.