Raj Saini stands to gain $93,000 payoff -- but no pension -- after standing down

Raj Saini stands to walk away with a $93,000 "golden goodbye" after standing down as a Liberal candidate.

The former MP for Kitchener Centre stepped down after facing allegations that he harassed a female staff member, claims he firmly denies.

Saini is entitled to a $92,900 severance cheque, worth half his $185,800 MP's salary.

He could also access a $15,000 allowance for departing MPs which includes the cost of shredding papers, getting financial advice and trips to and from Ottawa.

Saini, 54, narrowly misses out on a pension, which is available to MPs aged 55 or older who have spent six years in office.

He stood down as a candidate in Kitchener Centre after the election began, so his name is still on the ballot paper.