Rally against tent removals held at Roos Island

Around three dozen people gathered in Victoria Park Wednesday morning in hopes of keeping several tents standing on Roos Island.

It comes after the City of Kitchener issued notices saying it would remove three tents that it determined were abandoned. The city indicated the cleanup could begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Rally organizers say their presence at the island on Wednesday prevented bylaw from approaching and the demonstration is about more than a few tents.

"The issue at heart is the fact that people have nowhere to live," said organizer Julian Ichim. "The issue at heart is that it was -30 degrees and there were more than 20 people sleeping in this park, and as a community we don't agree with that."

As of noon, no bylaw officers appeared to have shown up and no tents were removed. However, one person could be seen packing up a tent in the morning.

The bylaw department told CTV News they would not be coming on Wednesday.

The City of Kitchener says the notices were never meant as an eviction and they were never kicking anyone off the island.

They add the tents had been abandoned, and bylaw officers asked others living on the island if anyone was using them, and were told no.

Bylaw says only one of the three collapsed tents remains on the island and they will check later to see if it gets cleaned up as well.

Fliers passed out at the rally claimed there was no support for a new hybrid shelter on Erbs Road expected to open in February.