Rally at Bingemans for PC leader Doug Ford
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford is expected to attend a campaign rally Friday night at Bingemans in Kitchener.
The event is set to start at 8 p.m.
Several groups have also announced plans to protest outside the planned rally, including the members of the Ontario Nurses' Association.
More to come…
-
'Very upset': Senior housing residents plead for Sask. Housing Corporation to rebuild after winter fireFormer residents of a Carievale seniors housing complex want the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) to reconsider its decision to demolish the home.
-
Saskatoon's temporary downtown shelter granted extensionThe Saskatoon Tribal Council's (STC) temporary downtown shelter has been granted an extension to operate at its present location until April 2023 — but Tribal Chief Mark Arcand hopes to relocate well before then.
-
Plane carrying 300 Ukrainian refugees scheduled to arrive in Halifax next weekVolunteers are busy collecting essential items for a chartered flight carrying more than 300 Ukrainian refugees scheduled to arrive in Halifax next week.
-
-
Regina Public Schools remain offline, cyber attack confirmedCyber security attacks happen every day, and as Regina Public Schools division discovered this week, no one is safe.
-
Matheson loses its OPP detachment, but still has to pay full cost of policingThe Ontario Provincial Police is closing its detachment in the town of Black River-Matheson. The building is approximately 90 years old and is located in Matheson on Railway Street.
-
Lifeguard shortage cuts summer swimming and aquatic programs in LondonOutdoor pools are being prepped to open in July, but this summer will have fewer opportunities for Londoners to take a dip.
-
Aurora couple plans to buy house with $1M lottery prizeAn Aurora couple is making plans to buy a house after winning the lottery.
-
UCP accused of sending warning to Edmonton councillors as EPS funding decision delayedA hotly-controversial decision on whether or not to freeze base funding for police in Edmonton was delayed Friday as fallout from a dispute between the mayor and the provincial justice minister continued to rattle political circles.