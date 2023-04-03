Rally at Windsor Salt as contract talks resume

Over 100 people took part in a rally Monday afternoon to support striking Windsor Salt members.

Unifor’s Ontario regional director travelled from Toronto to host the rally in hopes of boosting morale and to send a message to the employer.

“We're not going to back down,” said, Naureen Rizvi, Unifor Ontario regional director. “They're asking for concessions that are unheard of in this facility that has been here for over 100 years.

All 250 Unifor workers have been off the job since Feb. 17. The union says they’re facing issues including job security and outsourcing.

“We're fighting for basically our right to work because they want to bring in non-unionized laborers to do our jobs,” said Collin Clarke, laboratory technician at Windsor Salt.

Workers on the picket line are grateful for community support, as several businesses have stopped by to donate food and drinks.

“Even people from out of town are coming down. We've had political support which was huge for spark for us,” said Clarke.

CTV News has reached out to Windsor Salt for their response on contract talks but have no heard back.