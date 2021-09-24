Rally for action on climate change held at Victoria Park

A small but dedicated group of climate change activists in London joined a global movement for climate change Friday with a rally at Victoria Park.

The demonstration by Climate Action London attracted more than two dozen people too the corner of Richmond Street and Central Avenue.

It was held as part of Global Climate Strike -- an international day of action to bring awareness to climate change.

“We just came out of the federal election and there wasn’t really a lot of talk about climate,” noted rally organizer Mary Ann Hodge, who ran for a seat in London London North Centre under the Green Party banner.

“And we know from the scientists that we have very few years to really make some incredible changes that we need to do. And so now it’s time, now that the election’s behind us, to get back and start talking about what we can do to address the climate crisis.”