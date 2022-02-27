Rally for Ukraine draws large crowd at B.C. legislature

A large crowd descended on the B.C. legislature building on Sunday to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and support the demands of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress for additional aid to the besieged nation.

Members of the crowd held signs and carried Ukrainian and Canadian flags, and listened to speakers and musical performances on the legislature steps.

Local and provincial politicians were in the crowd, and speakers included Victoria MP Laurel Collins, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming, Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes and Victoria City Coun. Stephen Andrew, who delivered a message on behalf of Mayor Lisa Helps and the council.

More than 1,000 people attended the rally, which was organized by the Victoria branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

Oleksandr Filonovych was one of the people in the crowd. He said most of his family is in Ukraine and he's had trouble sleeping since Russian forces entered the country.

"Pretty much all of my family except my wife and my kid are in Ukraine, so my mom, my brother, my dad, all my cousins, everybody," Filonovych said, adding that many of them are in the capital, Kyiv.

He said he asked his mother to flee the city as the Russians approached, but she refused to do so, saying she intended to stay and help the resistance as much as possible.

For Filonovych, rallies like Sunday's are important to put pressure on both Putin and Western governments.

"We need to stop this," he said. "Ukraine will prevail. We're already beating Putin's forces. The problem, however, (is) at what cost? … I think if the West acts sooner and more harsh, we can actually cut the cost of this down. It's already cost many lives."

Organizers asked rally participants to write their members of Parliament and ask for Canada to support a no-fly zone over Ukraine, the provision of anti-aircraft, anti-rocket and naval weapons to Ukraine and a full trade embargo on Russia.

The UCC is also asking for Russia to be removed from the SWIFT international payments system, a process that leaders of Western nations announced on Saturday that they would begin.

Sunday's rally followed other large gatherings in support of Ukraine across Canada, including one in Vancouver on Saturday that drew more than 1,000 participants.

It was also the second consecutive day of protests at the legislature, after supporters of the self-described "Freedom Convoy" against COVID-19-related mandates gathered on Saturday for the fifth straight weekend.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces continue their attempts to seize the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, B.C. residents with ties to the country have shared stories of friends and relatives fleeing the violence.

The B.C. government announced Friday that it would join other provinces in pulling Russian vodka from liquor store shelves. It also announced a $1 million donation to the Red Cross in Ukraine, and Premier John Horgan has pledged to work with the federal government to welcome Ukrainian refugees to the province.