Rally held in support of Caesars Windsor workers

Dana Dunphy, Unifor Local 444 Chairperson for Caesars Windsor workers, made a plea to Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk Thursday, “Irek, on behalf of my membership I need you to push your federal government.

Union leaders feel casino and other workers in the province are being left behind and don’t want them to fall by the wayside with no income during government mandated shutdowns.

“You got Trudeau saying yesterday we got your back. Take your $270 and you feed your family with that,” said hospitality worker Dawn Blanchette at a rally held in front of Kusmierczyk’s office.

This is the third time during this 22-month pandemic that Caesars Windsor has shut down. Union leaders are advocating for about 1,000 workers who they feel are victims of the system and have fallen through the cracks.

Worker Mike Quaglia says he is trying to survive the best way he can, adding, “Look for another job, temporary, and go back to the casino.”

Former CAW national president Ken Lewenza attended and shared his thoughts on the current situation, “For the government to pull your job away from you and don't provide the necessary income to get you through crisis, it's an injustice!” said Lewenza to a cheering crowd.

Blanchette echoed Lewenza’s sentiment, “I pay my taxes. We all pay our taxes. For what? To end up like this two years later?”

Blanchette’s frustration was evident throughout her speech as she represented hundreds currently not working.

“They’re probably like me. They go to bed at night crying wondering how they're going to pay the rent. How they're going to feed their children.”

Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy is calling for the federal government to step in to help with EI eligibility, “When people are off and they're not working, they have to be afforded those 40 hours to go towards the 420 hours to work towards their EI.”

Blanchette has inquired about EI, “Now I have to wait a one-week waiting period and actually I talked to them yesterday, they were like well it's going to be four to five weeks before you even see a cheque.”

Blanchette says she doesn't want a handout. She just wants her job and is hoping that Kusmierczyk can help ease the pressure of the lockdown.

For his part, Kusmierczyk acknowledged today’s message was heard loud and clear.

“We're going to bring these concerns directly to Ottawa and we need to rally around. We need to rally around our community and support those that are hurting,” he said.