Members of the Windsor Indigenous community came together in solidarity with the goal of raising awareness while continuing to educate the public on the missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada.

A rally was held in downtown Windsor, Ont. Saturday to raise awareness.

“There’s 231 calls for justice that are being ignored, there’s no enforcement. We need that enforced for the safety of all indigenous people across the country,” said a rally organizer Robin Klimek.

That’s the message from members of Windsor’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-spirit+ (MMIWG2S+) community.

“I’m here today as were gathering in solidarity across the nation to stand for our missing and murdered, we need action now.”

Jenny Duran, MMIWG2S+ organizer, said that many deaths and disappearances remain unresolved

“We have women who are still missing, we have women especially who have a high risk lifestyle who is missing…we want to bring awareness to the ones that are still missing, the ones that have gone missing, the ones that you know have not been reported seriously.”

Klimek echoes the same message.

“There’s calls for justice that are being ignored, there’s no enforcement. We need that enforced for the safety of all indigenous people across the country…In the last year, 160 women have died. 23% of those were indigenous women. Which means every 2.5 days, there’s an indigenous woman or child being killed.”

Organizers are calling for change, and for all to stand together.

“In the end we’re all brothers and sisters, all First Nations, all indigenous people, we are all family,” said Kimek.

“That shouldn’t happen no matter what lifestyle you have, you’re missing, you have a family that misses you. You need to be aware of. They need to be taken seriously. No matter what,” said Duran