Rally in support of Ukraine in Winnipeg demands more action

Winnipeggers took to the street to demand more action from the Canadian government to help Ukraine as it tries to fight off Russia’s invasion.

A rally took place Thursday night, beginning at The Forks, and featuring a march across the Provencher Bridge.

The rally, marking one month since Russia’s invasion started, was organized by the Manitoba chapter of the Ukrainian-Canadian Congress in response to a call from Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy urged people around the world to make public shows of support for the country, which has been under siege since Feb. 24.

Protesters are calling on the Canadian government to send in more military and humanitarian aid.

"We want to continue to bring awareness and ask for support and for humanitarian aid, ask for defence systems to help Ukraine protest itself from a very mighty enemy,” said Halyna Shtoyko, who was at the rally.

The Canadian government has been pressured by NATO to increase defence spending to help with the ongoing invasion.