Rally outside London MP's office demanding ceasefire

An organized protest took place Tuesday morning at the office MP Peter Fragiskatos on Hyman Street in London.

As part of the rally, constituents read out the over 10,000 names of Palestinians they say have been killed by Israel since Oct. 8.

About two dozen people in attendance were also calling on members of Parliament to demand a ceasefire.

A statement released by protest organizers reads, “Right now, over 71 per cent of Canadians want our representation to demand a ceasefire in Palestine. It’s time our elected officials represent the voting public of Canada and enforce international law... this is what apartheid looks like and it’s time for our government to act like it.”

Fragiskatos called the protest an attempted occupation of his office.

"Canada cannot control the actions of Hamas or Israel with respect to a ceasefire, only the United States can do that. We have to focus on what we can control, that's what's required right now. And we can control things like humanitarian aid by allocating more of it, and working with other countries to make sure that is a continued priority and calling even louder for a Palestinian State,” he said.

One concerned citizen told CTV News London they're trying to engage and have a conversation with Fragiskatos.

"Respectfully we want for him to call for a ceasefire, an immediate ceasefire. So that’s why we’re out here today,” said Anna Badillo. “That’s what democracy is all about, speaking with our representatives and politicians and Peter is one of ours. He’s the only MP in London not to call for a ceasefire so that’s why we’re at his office today.”

Meanwhile, local Jewish community members held a demonstration on Tuesday for the safe return of hostages still held in Gaza.

They held a silent vigil outside city hall, and called attention to the people kidnapped by Hamas.

240 empty chairs and balloons were placed in Reginald Cooper Square, representing the hostages.

Some 1.58 million Gazans, three quarters of the population, have been displaced since war broke out, according to estimates from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

— With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale and Matt Thompson