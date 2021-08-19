Rally planned in Calgary to increase awareness to unfolding Afghanistan crisis

Members of Calgary's Afghan community will hold a rally Thursday afternoon to spread awareness to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

According to an Instagram post from AfghansYYC, the group is calling for freedom from the Taliban for the country.

Members of Afghanistan's diaspora in Canada have told CTV News their families are now living in fear of violence from the Taliban since western nations withdrew military troops from the country.

Over the weekend, the Taliban quickly took control and power of the capital as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country to the United Arab Emirates.

Canada's Department of Defence is operating evacuation flights with two military planes and will continue to do so as long as security on the ground holds.

In July, the federal government announced fast-tracked resettlement for those who had worked with Canada as interpreters, advisors and support staff. However, there is a present fear of reprisals from the Taliban against members of their families.

International leaders will hold a virtual summit to strategize about Afghanistan next week.

The rally is planned for 3:30 p.m. at the municipal plaza in front of Calgary city hall.