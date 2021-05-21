Rally planned to raise awareness for Palestinian cause at B.C. legislature

Supporters of the Palestinian people are planning to gather Thursday at the B.C. legislature to call for an end to the violence that has left hundreds dead in the Gaza Strip.

Rally organizers say the event is also aimed at protesting Canada’s military exports to Israel, which has carried out devastating airstrikes on Gaza after Hamas and other militant groups in the region launched rocket attacks on Israeli cities.

Organizers are asking attendees to wear green, white, red and black in solidarity with Palestinians. Face masks and social distancing are a requirement to attend.

The organizers say anti-Semitic remarks and signage will not be tolerated among attendees.

The rally is expected to begin at 5 p.m.