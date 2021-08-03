Rally to support South Asian family targeted in incident at Surrey park
A rally will be held Tuesday night in support of a South Asian family that was targeted in an ugly incident at a Surrey, B.C., park.
Police were called after a couple allegedly threw trash and yelled at seniors and kids last week.
Video of what happened has been shared widely on social media. Family members have described it as racially motivated, and are questioning how the RCMP handled the incident.
One of the kids, nine-year-old Gurlal Gill, said he and the others involved "felt like people were treating us like garbage," and that he's now scared to go back to the park.
Supporters say they want to send a message that Surrey is a welcoming city for everyone.
The rally is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Aspen Park, where the incident happened.
Read more of this story in Sunday's coverage from CTV News Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan.
-
OPP searching for missing 75-year-old North Dundas manOntario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 75-year-old man from North Dundas.
-
N.S. reports 6 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; three recoveriesHealth officials in Nova Scotia are reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday – the highest single-day increase the province has seen in almost two weeks.
-
Victoria police searching for stolen urn containing person's ashesPolice are seeking the community's assistance in locating an urn that was stolen from a Fairfield home last week.
-
U.S. Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe findsAn investigation into Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.
-
Five males from Toronto face several charges after break and enter at Barrie north end homeFive men from Toronto, including a young man, face several drug-related and property-related charges after police responded to reports of a break and enter in the city's north end on Saturday morning.
-
Manitoba to lift mask mandate for indoor public placesThe Manitoba government announced on that it will be lifting the mask mandate for indoor public spaces beginning this weekend.
-
Pedestrian killed in Lethbridge crash, driver chargedLethbridge Police Service is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on Monday.
-
Heat warnings still in effect for parts of Vancouver IslandHigh temperatures are expected to linger around parts of Vancouver Island this week.
-
Dating changed during the pandemic; apps are following suitDespite the social distancing of the past 18 months, the use of dating apps in general has surged as people sought connections amid their isolation.