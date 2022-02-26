Rally to support Ukraine to be held in London Sunday

A rally Sunday afternoon in London will support Ukrainians impacted by war.

Volodymyr Vorobets, president of London’s Ukrainian Club, is busy planning the event.

The rally, expected to include multiple local politicians, is set for London’s Victoria Park, at the gates at Richmond and Central.

“I hope for a great support. I believe in Londoners and all surrounding areas that will come and join us tomorrow at 2 pm in Victoria Park,” says Vorobets.

Like many Londoners with ties to Ukraine, Vorobets is worried for family members caught in the conflict. He has a nephew fighting in the army.

While it may be half a world away, Vorobets says support from Londoners will be felt in Ukraine.

“For people back home, it is a message that shows support because they are fighting. They are losing lives today. Civilians are being bombed,” he says.

Vorobets says he appreciates the support of anyone attending the rally and asks those comfortable to display the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

He also welcomes Londoners of Russian descent, who oppose the war, to attend.

“Not everyone supports Putin and his regime,” he says. “I know and believe in support of the Russian community here in London, that will show up tomorrow and show their support for Ukrainian people and peace in our country, and the world together.”

And to achieve peace, Vorobets is joining a growing call demanding western leaders do more to help immediately.

“They have to do it quickly with swift actions,”says Vorobets. They can’t wait. Because if we wait, we take our time, people die. More people die.”