Ralph Goodale to serve as Canada’s high commissioner to the U.K.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed former cabinet minister and longtime Regina MP Ralph Goodale to serve as Canada’s next high commissioner in the United Kingdom.
According to a tweet from Goodale, he is the first Saskatchewanian to hold the post.
It is a privilege to serve Canada as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom - the first Saskatchewanian to hold that post!
Thank you @JustinTrudeau and @MarcGarneau for your confidence & trust. https://t.co/CNiHCgNckw
In the last federal election, Goodale lost his seat in the Regina – Wascana riding – which he had represented since 1997 – to Conservative Michael Kram. Since then, Goodale has served as the prime minister’s special advisor on the downing of Ukraine International Airline Flight PS752.
As a member of parliament, Goodale served as the minister of natural resources, minister of finance, and minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, among various other appointments.
In a press release, the prime minister said Goodale’s decades of experience will further strengthen the relationship between Canada and the U.K.