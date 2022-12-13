Ram recalls 1.4M trucks; tailgates can open unexpectedly
Stellantis is recalling about 1.4 million pickup trucks worldwide because the tailgates may not close completely and cargo could spill onto the road.
-
Greater Victoria limo fundraiser raises thousands for local charitySanta's sleigh was looking particularly sleek when it rolled into the Shelbourne Community Kitchen in Saanich, B.C., this week.
-
Toronto man charged with criminal harassment, police believe there may be more victimsToronto police believe there may be more victims after a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a criminal harassment investigation.
-
Nova Scotia announces $140 million over four years in home-heating assistanceNova Scotia is investing $140 million over the next four years for energy efficiency programs to help low- and middle-income homeowners end their use of heating oil.
-
'I keep saying 'Thank you' out loud to no one:' Russell, Ont. man wins $1 million lottery prizeA Russell, Ont. man is $1 million richer after winning a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize.
-
'She's a legend': B.C. dance duo Funkanometry gets boost from star Annie LennoxGrammy award winner Annie Lennox was apparently blown away when she saw a video of two young Canadians dancing to the Eurythmics hit song Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).
-
Coldwater, Ont. gingerbread house creator wins south of the borderBeatriz Muller entered her gingerbread creation into the 30th anniversary of the U.S. National Gingerbread House Competition.
-
New Indigenous-owned tech company launches in SaskatchewanBirch Narrows Dene Development Inc. (BNDDI), MMLK Group Inc., and Superior Strategies have paired up to create All3Innovation LP, a new majority Indigenous-owned technology business.
-
N.B. reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths, increase in cases, small drop in hospitalizationsNew Brunswick is reporting seven new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.
-
'We are ready,' Ski resorts to open this weekSki resorts across the region have been waiting for temperatures to drop to open the slopes to winter enthusiasts, and Mother Nature is providing this week.