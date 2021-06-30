Rama First Nation will keep Canadian flag lowered for an undetermined time

The Canadian flag at Rama First Nation will not be removed but lowered and will remain that way for an undetermined amount of time in acknowledgement of the country's historical wrongs, including the mistreatment of Indigenous peoples.

In a release issued Wednesday, Rama First Nation said due to current events and recent discoveries "of the continual bodies and sites recovered," all its flags would remain lowered until after Canada Day.

"We cannot anticipate when the Canadian flag will be raised. This will be dependent on Canada's response as well as the ongoing relationships with Indigenous people," the release added.

Rama First Nation extended "heartfelt condolences" to Tk'emlûp te Secwépemc First Nation in British Columbia, Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan, and the residential school survivors.

Last week, hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered near a former residential school in Saskatchewan. The news came after the remains of 215 children were found at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. last month.

The release went on to add that Rama would not be removing the Canadian Flag, "as we respect and honour our veterans, some whom never returned home, who bravely fought on behalf of this country."

Canadians are encouraged to wear orange on Canada Day to show their support for our Indigenous community.