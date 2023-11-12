Ramara homicide victim identified as nicest guy and good father

Friends of Fabian Crawford are trying to come to terms with his untimely death just days after police say his body was found near a home on County Road 169 in Ramara Township.

"Fabian was the most outstanding, nicest guy in the world. He was always there to help his friends anytime you needed him he was there for you," said Crawford's friend, Adam Hales.

Police say the 48-year-old man was the victim of a homicide on Saturday.

Officers attending the scene quickly arrested a suspect located a short distance away.

Police charged Christoper Scully, 54, of Orillia, with second-degree murder.

On Monday, police tape was still tied to a trailer on a rural property a few kilometres from Monck Road.

Crawford's friends say he was a family man and business owner who ran a landscaping company and lived on the property.

"It's not fair," Hales continued. "He was taken away way too early. His poor daughters. He's such a good father."

Police aren't confirming how Crawford died but say an autopsy will be conducted to determine his exact cause of death.

"All of us are just in shock still," Hales said. "Nobody should ever do that to anybody. It's not right at all."

It's unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

OPP says the accused remains in police custody pending a bail hearing, and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.