Ramara inviting families to 'Eggsplore' the township

The Easter fun has started in Ramara after a scavenger hunt kicked off Monday to take families all around the township.

The event is called 'Eggsplore Ramara.' It will take participants to twelve locations that the township will release three times a day on its Facebook and Instagram pages from now through Thursday to show where the Easter Bunny is headed.

Families will go to those locations and look for the task on the signs where their job is to figure out the password, then scan the QR code with their phones and fill out the google form to enter.

Families will have all Easter weekend to complete the contest, with every new location giving them a ballot.

The township will announce the winners on April 7th. For more information, log on to the Township of Ramara's website.