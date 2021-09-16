Ramara mom of 10 wins over $75,000 with favourite lottery numbers
A Ramara mother of 10 is $75,791.20 richer after her favourite numbers paid off on her Lotto 6/49 ticket.
Sandra Kaspar says she has played the same numbers for the last two years. "I replay the numbers each week, and the numbers are made up of my birthday, my husband's birthday and our wedding date."
The 59-year-old says she checked her ticket at the Rama General Store on Rama Road, where she bought it and started shaking when she saw how much she had won.
"I ran out to my car, called my husband, then ran back into the store to check the ticket again. I was in disbelief," Kaspar says.
She says her husband was also in disbelief. "At first, my husband thought I was joking with him. He did not believe me, but he quickly realized I was serious and was so happy for me."
Kaspar says her adult daughter would tease her for buying lottery tickets but says, "If you don't buy a ticket, you can't win. Guess who is going to start buying lottery tickets now?"
The Ramara woman plans to top off her retirement fun and share some of her windfall with her children.
"I am speechless. I still can't believe this," she finishes.
Kaspar won the second Lotto 6/49 prize in the Aug. 7 draw.
-
U.S. boosts security, warns risk of violence at pro-Trump Capitol rallyTravellers arriving at the airport nearest Washington, D.C., will face increased security in the run-up to a planned Saturday rally supporting people charged with taking part in the deadly Jan. 6 riot, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration said.
-
UCP website outage just a server issue: party officialThe United Conservative Party website was nothing but a broken link Thursday, invisible along with the “Best Summer Ever” hats and the “No Vaccine Passports Survey” link.
-
Indigenous knowledge keepers help WAG-Qaumajuq in renaming of art collectionsIndigenous knowledge keepers are helping Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq rename pieces of art with inappropriate titles.
-
'We matter': Take Back the Night march returns to Kitchener with in-person eventThe Take Back the Night march returned to an in person event in downtown Kitchener on Thursday, to bring attention to and call for action against sexual and gender-based violence.
-
Parent's bid to fundraise for HEPA filters in New Westminster schools stallsA bid by a New Westminster father to fundraise for portable HEPA filters in local classrooms as a COVID-19 safety measure has stalled after facing pushback from the school district.
-
B.C. won't take COVID-19 patients from Alberta, health minister saysBritish Columbia's health minister says the province won't be taking COVID-19 patients from Alberta due to current demands on its own health-care system.
-
SIU investigating after York Regional Police fire anti-riot weapon at man in MarkhamThe province’s police watchdog is investigating after a York Regional Police officer fired an anti-riot weapon at a man in Markham Thursday night.
-
UCP government 'the most incompetent' he's seen, Calgary's mayor saysCalgary mayor Naheed Nenshi had some harsh words for Jason Kenney, his government and his most recent policies on combating COVID-19's fourth wave on Thursday.
-
'It's so unclear': Businesses groan over complicated measures, understand need for COVID rulesIn the wake of new provincial restrictions and mere days before a vaccine passport-like system is implemented in Alberta, entrepreneurs are figuring how to play the hand they've been dealt.