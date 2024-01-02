Ramara Township hands over 5 local roads to Chippewas of Rama First Nation

It has been a monumental day for the Township of Ramara and the Chippewas of Rama First Nation as Mayor Basil Clarke officially handed over ownership of five local roads to the First Nation.

"It's the first time ever the municipality has turned roads over to a First Nation. We almost had to write the book on it. We all know how to expropriate land; there are lots of rules under that, but nothing when it comes to giving away an open road," the mayor said on Tuesday, adding the process began nine years ago.

Fish Side Road, Benson Road, Willison Side Road, Williams Road and Victoria Park Road are now officially owned by the First Nation.

"It's been a long road, so to speak, pardon the pun, but we are here we are at that point," said Chief Ted Williams.

That responsibility is expected to include hundreds of thousands of dollars every year for maintenance and snow clearing.

The chief noted the timing was right with a major subdivision planned for the area.

"We use the roads more often than anyone else, whether it's for services for members of the community, and it just goes along with the development of the community to take on the responsibility," said Chief Williams.

People who live on the reserve along the roads said they are pleased to see the road ownership handed over and look forward to many planned improvements.

"They are hard to deal with, that's for sure. I try to avoid it sometimes. It would be nice to have it paved. I've said that many times going down that road, to be honest, so that would be nice," said Rebecca Ingersoll, resident.

Chief Williams called this a monumental day for his residents, saying they will get to work immediately to determine what improvement project will be first up.