Ramp restrictions, closures planned for E.C. Row due to construction Thursday

Windsor-Essex commuters who rely on the E.C. Row Expressway may run into delays Thursday as work begins on two ramps.

The eastbound off-ramp at Dominion Boulevard will be closed to traffic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as crews carry out road work.

Dougall Avenue will also see lane restrictions starting Thursday on the westbound on-ramp from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. now until May 26, weather permitting.

Coco Paving is leading construction on both projects.

Eastbound E.C. Row Expressway off-ramp at Dominion Boulevard will be closed for road work from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Thursday, and the westbound on-ramp at Dougall Avenue has lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., now until May 25, weather permitting. #YQG #YQGTraffic