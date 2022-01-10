Ramping up third doses for region's long-term care staff

The push is on to get as many third doses into the arms of long-term care staff in Waterloo Region by the Jan. 28 deadline mandated by the province.

In an announcement Monday morning, the Region of Waterloo said it is partnering with peopleCare Communities to administer the COVID-19 booster vaccines at the Cambridge Pinebush vaccination clinic.

PeopleCare Communities has three long-term care facilities in Waterloo Region including Hilltop Manor and Golden Years in Cambridge, as well as AR Goudie in Kitchener.

“The additional health human resources support at this time means we can administer more third doses and protect the most vulnerable members of our community and those who care for them,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health for the Region of Waterloo, in the release.

“This co-hosted vaccination clinic is just one example of how the government, the region and our health system partners continue to support our sector and staff in an immediate and meaningful way. We appreciate this opportunity to work together to help us all get through these challenging times,” added Brent Gingerich, Chairman and CEO of peopleCare.

Long-term care home staff in Waterloo Region will be receiving details from their employers to book their appointments.

The special clinics for long-term care staff will be held over the next two weeks:

· Monday, January 10 & Tuesday, January 11

· Monday, January 17 & Tuesday, January 18

According to the region’s vaccine dashboard, 192,411 third doses have been administered as of Friday, Jan. 7. It does not break down how many long-term care staff have received their third dose.