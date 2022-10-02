Rams clinch playoff berth with win over Alberta

The University of Regina Rams have punched their ticket to the Canada West playoffs for the first time since 2017 with a 19-14 win over the University of Alberta Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon at Leibel Field.

Alberta opened the scoring on a 19-yard reception by Orin Schellenberg in the first quarter.

The Rams answered back in the second quarter with an Aldo Galvan field goal, followed by a nine-yard touchdown dash from running back Olivier Savard.

It capped off a 60-yard drive featuring a trio of Riley Boersma runs and a catch as well. The Rams went into the half with a 12-8 lead.

The Rams entered the fourth quarter with a 13-8 lead but quickly expanded the lead to 16-8 with a 32-yard field goal from Galvan with six minutes remaining.

The Golden Bears didn’t go away quietly. Dakota McKay scored on a late touchdown but the Bears could not convert on the two point try to draw them close.

Rams quarterback Noah Pelletier then led an 11-play, 77-yard drive that killed 4:42 off the clock and resulted in a field goal to make it 19-14.

“I’m so proud of the way our guys battled,” said Rams head coach Mark McConkey following the game. “I know we’re 4-1 heading into the bye week, but I still feel like this team has a ton of room to improve moving forward.”

Pelletier finished the afternoon 20-for-34 for 227 yards. Bennett Stusek led all Rams receivers with six catches for 99 yards.

Rookie Olivier Savard, who was making his U-Sports debut, rushed 16 times for 64 yards and a Regina touchdown.

The Rams now enter their bye-week. They return to action on Saturday, Oct. 15th against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies in Saskatoon.