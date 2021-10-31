Rams eliminated from postseason following loss to U of A

The University of Alberta Golden Bears ended the University of Regina Rams playoff hopes on Saturday afternoon with a 23-22 victory. The Rams carried a 22-5 lead into the fourth quarter of the contest before the Golden Bears put 18 unanswered points on the board including a special teams mistake late in the game.

Alberta kicker Jonathan Giustini missed wide left on a 39-yard field goal but the Rams fumbled the ball. Alberta’s Tyler Krushelniski was able to recover the ball in the end zone for the touchdown. The Golden Bears successfully recovered the onside kick on the ensuing kick-off and set themselves up for the win.

Bryden O’Flaherty completed 15 of 29 pass attempts at quarterback for the Rams in his second career start. He threw one touchdown and one interception, finishing with 155 passing yards.

Star runningback Kyle Borsa led the Rams in carries with 19 attempts -- gaining 116 yards. D’Sean Mimbs continued to emerge as an offensive weapon with 47 receiving yards on three catches. Mimbs’ touchdown in the contest was his fifth on the campaign which set the record for most by a Rams player in his first season with the squad.

Rams kicker Aldo Galvan connected for five field goals -- breaking the school record for most in a game. He finished 5 for 7, connecting from 36, 21, 17, 38 and 27 yards out respectively.

The Rams (1-4) will finish the 2021 season at home against the Manitoba Bisons (3-2) on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Mosaic Stadium.