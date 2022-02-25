Ramsay death 'undetermined'; Calgary police homicide unit investigating

Calgary police are investigating after a body was discovered in a waste container in the southeast community of Ramsay.

Police were called just before noon on Friday to the 700 block of 24th Avenue. The investigation is in its preliminary stages and police said the death is considered undetermined, so the homicide unit has been called in.

An autopsy will be conducted by the chief medical examiner next week. No other information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.