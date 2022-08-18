Ramsey Lake residents concerned by nearby encampment

Many homeless encampments are springing up around Sudbury.

Some have been setup in the bush around Lake Ramsey, not far from lakefront homes. This is prompting concerns from homeowners, who say they hear screaming at night, and do not feel safe.

One encampment is setup in the bush off Ramsey Lake Road, on city property. The bylaw department confirmed it has received several complaints about the encampment.

"Without giving too many details about a specific case I can confirm that we have received information that there is an encampment in that location and we will address it in the same process that we have dealt with the others," Stefany Mussen, manager of Corporate Security and By-Law Services with Greater Sudbury told CTV News.

We talked to nearby property owners, who did not want to appear on camera, but who said they already fear for the safety of their families. They expressed serious concerns about fires, increased theft in the area, noise and garbage related to the encampment.

The city’s bylaw department said, so far this summer it's dealt with ten different encampments throughout Sudbury. Some were abandoned and cleaned up, while others the occupants left voluntarily.

"If we attend and there are folks living in the encampment, then we would connect with them, engage and hope to connect them with social services and community outreach. We would provide verbal and written notice at that time that camping is not permitted on city property and give them some time to move their belongings along before becoming further involved," Mussen said.

Officials with the city said it's working to clear the encampment near the boat launch, but could not give a timeline on when that will happen.

Residents told CTV News, they hope it's soon, as one of the initial complaints was filed a month ago.