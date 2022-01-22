Ramsey Lake skating path opens in Greater Sudbury

The skating path on Ramsey Lake Skating Path opened for the season Friday.

The 1.5-kilometre long path extends from the Sudbury Canoe Club at the corner of Elizabeth Street and McNaughton Terrace, to the Northern Water Sports Centre, with an extension to Science North.

Hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 4-8 p.m., Saturdays noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. The Ramsey Lake Skate Patrol will be available for assistance during hours of operation.

Change facilities are located at the Elizabeth Street and Northern Water Sports Centre locations. As per Public Health guidance, proof of vaccination is required to enter change facilities.

Additional benches will be provided outside for people to change skates. Residents are reminded to maintain a distance of two metres from those outside their household and wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is a challenge.

Weather conditions may affect hours of operation without notice. For updates, click here.