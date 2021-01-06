Police believe there may be more victims in what they're calling "random machete attacks" in Vancouver.

Officers say a 33-year-old man has been charged in a series of "unprovoked" attacks against strangers.

The Vancouver Police Department says it knows of two people who were attacked by a man they didn't know while on Granville Street in the city's downtown core on New Year's Eve.

A 52-year-old man was struck in the head by a man carrying a machete, the VPD said. The man, who needed treatment in hospital for his head injuries, stumbled to a restaurant, while witnesses flagged down police.

A homeless man in his 20s was left with facial injuries after an assault at around 6p.m. near Granville and Nelson streets. Police said previously that the suspect is alleged to have walked up to the victim, who he did not know, and slashed the man in the face with a machete.

A suspect was arrested near Granville and Nelson streets at around 7 p.m. that night, the VPD said in a statement.

And police say there was another assault a week before. On Christmas Eve, another homeless man was attacked outside a Canadian Tire location on Cambie Street. That victim was not seriously injured, police said, but the incident also involved a machete.

Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release Wednesday that police believe there is at least one other victim who has yet to come forward, but there may be more. Additionally, they're looking for witnesses to the attacks.

"These incidents all occurred in busy places and we believe there are many people who either saw what happened or have information that can help investigators," Addison said.

"We'd like those people to give us a call and tell us what they know."

The Cambie Street incident is still under investigation, but Cruz Joseph has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon in connection to the attacks on New Year's Eve.

The 33-year-old is also charged with two counts each of assault causing bodily harm, robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.