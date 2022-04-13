Randy Bachman postpones tour due to 'health challenges'
Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman is postponing his upcoming touring dates.
Bachman, one of the founding members of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, announced the postponement Wednesday on his official website.
“The past six months have been the hardest of my entire life,” he wrote. “I have been struck by a series of health challenges.
“In my heart, soul and mind, I feel fantastic, but physically, I realize I can’t perform at this time.”
The postponement impacts his shows in April and May. Bachman was scheduled for shows on April 28 and 29 at Club Regent Casino, and in Brandon on May 1 at Western Manitoba Centennial Auditorium.
Bachman said tickets for the current shows will be honoured for the rescheduled dates, which have not been announced yet. Refunds are also available. The full list of impacted dates can be found online.
Bachman said in his statement he is looking forward to hitting the stage with Burton Cummings during the summer.
