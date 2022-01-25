Range of sandwiches, burgers and donairs recalled

HQ Fine Foods is recalling certain Quality fast foods brand and Hygaard Fine Foods Ltd. brand sandwiches because of a possible Listeria contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall covers a range of sandwiches, burgers and donairs.

All have best before dates up to and including Feb. 11.

The products were sold at stores across the country and should either be thrown out or returned to their place of purchase.

There have been no reports of any illnesses being linked to the products

However, Listeria contamination can cause vomiting, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and in rare cases even death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2022.