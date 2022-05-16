Range Rover stolen in armed carjacking in Etobicoke: police
Toronto police say they are looking for suspects after a Range Rover was stolen in an armed carjacking in Etobicoke Monday evening.
Police said they were called to the area of Islington Avenue and The Queensway at around 7:45 p.m. for a carjacking.
A man had his Range Rover stolen by three suspects – two of them armed with handguns and another with a knife – before the suspects fled the scene, police said.
Yellow police tape cordoned off the parking lot at a movie theatre in the area and police could be seen placing evidence markers Monday night.
Nobody was injured in the incident, police said.
It’s the second time in days that a carjacking has been reported in the neighbourhood.
On Saturday evening, police said two men unsuccessfully tried to carjack a woman near Islington Avenue and The Queensway before fleeing on foot.
It is not known whether the two incidents are connected.
Police are urging anyone with further information to contact investigators.
-
Police search for man who sexually assaulted a youth near Johnny Bright SchoolPolice officers are looking for help identifying a 40-year-old man who sexually assaulted a girl on Sunday near a southwest Edmonton school.
-
New orchard is part of Canadore College's environmental sustainability initiativeTrees have been planted at Canadore College's two locations in North Bay, as part of the institution's environmental sustainability efforts.
-
B.C. liberal leader slams $800M museum 'vanity project' on first day in legislatureBritish Columbia Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon said that if elected premier he would halt plans to build a new Royal B.C. Museum, calling it a “billion-dollar vanity project” after he took his seat in the legislature.
-
Top 6 moments from the 2022 Ontario election debateOntario’s four main party leaders were relatively civil as they spared at Monday night’s televised election debate in Toronto.
-
New strategy aims to make Edmonton safer as community calls for more EPS officersCommunity members and councillors weighed in on a newly proposed safety and well-being plan crafted by administration to make Edmonton the safest city in Canada by the end of the decade.
-
Election sign for Ontario Green Party candidate vandalized with hateful wordsOntario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner issued a statement Monday ahead of the debate after learning that at least one of his candidate's election signs was targeted by hateful and misogynistic vandalism.
-
Police takedown suspect vehicle in northeast EdmontonOfficers performed a vehicle takedown in northeast Edmonton Monday afternoon to end a "short" police chase.
-
$93M recreation centre gets the greenlight in KitchenerCouncillors in Kitchener have given the go-ahead for a new $93 million recreation and aquatics centre in the city's Huron South neighbourhood.
-
Investigation leads to N.B. RCMP seizing drugs, weapons from three locationsAn ongoing investigation in relation to drug trafficking led by the New Brunswick RCMP has resulted in the seizure of drugs, prohibited weapons, money, and several stolen items near Shediac.