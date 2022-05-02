Rangers face elimination after coming up short in London

The Kitchener Rangers will look to keep their playoff run alive after losing game five of their best of seven series with the London Knights 5-3 on Sunday.

London jumped out to an early first period goal from Max McCue. McCue scored again four minutes later.

The Rangers trailed for the rest of the game.

Joseph Serpa got Kitchener on the board just over eight minutes into the first frame. The Knights answered over five minutes later when Antonio Stranges netted his fourth goal of the series.

The Rangers scored again to make it 3-2, just under halfway through the second period, but London answered with a goal of their own less than a minute later.

Kitchener scored again before the end of the period, as Mitchell Martin got his third goal of the series on a power play.

London added an insurance goal in the third period, as McCue scored an empty netter while recording a hat-trick.

Game six of the Highway 401 Series is set for Tuesday at The Aud in Kitchener.