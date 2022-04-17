Rangers go to overtime in back-to-back games to close out regular season

The Kitchener Rangers' last two regular season games needed extra time to decide a victor.

On Friday, the Rangers travelled up Hwy. 7 to take on the Guelph Storm.

Guelph's Cooper Walker scored first, followed by two Rangers goals, but it was the Storm who came back strong to win the game 3-2 in overtime.

On Saturday, the Rangers went farther north to take on the Owen Sound Attack and close out the regular season.

Colby Barlow managed to seal the deal for the Attack in extra time, just seconds after the Rangers missed a three on one opportunity.

Owen Sound also ended up beating the Rangers 3-2 in overtime.

While the Attack are going on to face the Flint Firebirds in the OHL's Western Conference quarterfinals, the Rangers will prepare for their opening round playoff series against the London Knights.

The puck will drop for game one Thursday night in London.