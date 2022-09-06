Ranking the top locations for crashes in Waterloo Region

A Cambridge intersection and a Kitchener roundabout are at the top of the list of the worst spots for collisions in Waterloo Region.

The rankings are in the region’s annual collision report.

The report also highlights the areas with the most crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists.

According to the report, the intersection of King St. at Bishop St. in Cambridge ranks as the most expensive location for vehicle collisions, with 37 crashes between 2016 and 2020. The report said the intersection costs society over $64,000 annually.

The location with the most collisions in the past five years is Homer Watson Boulevard at Block Line Rd. in Kitchener. The roundabout has seen 361 crashes in the five years. However, the report said the roundabout is seeing a downward trend in crashes as well as the number of injuries involved each time.

When it comes to collisions involving pedestrians, the report ranks University Ave. at Albert St. in Waterloo as the worst location. A total of eight crashes were reported between 2016 and 2020.

For cyclists, Ottawa St. at Strasburg Rd. in Kitchener saw the most crashes, with a total of six in five years.

FEWER COLLISIONS DURING PANDEMIC

The report found the number of collisions overall trended downward during those five years. According to staff, the arrival of the pandemic resulted in a dramatic decrease in the number of vehicles on the roads in 2020 and a 32 percent reduction in crashes.

There was also evidence of a shift to more active modes of transportation like walking and cycling during that time.

Regional staff will now create an updated road safety plan for early next year that includes recommended countermeasures to address the top collisions locations.